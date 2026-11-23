The U.S. Air Force has deployed its first permanently assigned F-15EX Eagle II fighter to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

The aircraft landed on Nov. 15 and began a new chapter for the 18th Wing, which will gradually replace its older F-15C and F-15D aircraft, used for more than four decades to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific region.

The arrival makes Kadena the first U.S. military base outside U.S. territory to receive F-15EX aircraft certified for combat. It is also the second Air Force installation to add the model, the War Department said Nov. 16.

What features does the U.S. F-15EX Eagle II have?

The F-15EX Eagle II includes technology designed to improve air combat operations. Its main features include:

Maximum speed: Mach 2.5, or about 3,000 kilometers per hour .

Weapons capacity: can carry up to 13,381 kilograms of payload .

Electronic systems: features advanced avionics, AESA radar and upgraded electronic warfare equipment .

Digital cockpit: includes electronic flight controls and touchscreens .

Crew: can carry two people, though it can operate with a single pilot.

According to manufacturer Boeing, the aircraft can carry up to 12 AMRAAM missiles and is ready to incorporate new technologies and weapons systems.

Which aircraft will the United States replace at Kadena Air Base?

The addition of the Eagle II is part of a renewal process that began in November 2022, when Kadena started phasing out its F-15C and F-15D aircraft. Those models remained in service for more than 40 years and were key to U.S. air defense operations in the Pacific.

During the transition, the Air Force maintained a constant military presence by rotating fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in and out. At the same time, pilots and technicians received training to operate and maintain the new fighters.

The plan announced by the Defense Department in July 2024 calls for deploying 36 F-15EX Eagle II aircraft to replace the 48 F-15C/Ds that were operating from Kadena. The initiative is part of a modernization investment of more than $10 billion in U.S. military facilities in Japan.

The 44th and 67th fighter squadrons will be responsible for operating the new aircraft.