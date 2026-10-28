The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all travelers who want to fly within the country to present a driver’s license or Real ID. If they do not have one, they must provide another document considered acceptable for this purpose.

This rule aligns with the federal rollout of the Real ID law in May last year and, when it cannot be met, travelers are given the option to pay a fine for an alternative screening.

Although this requirement applies at the federal level, minors under 18 (currently those born between 2008 and 2026) are not required to meet this requirement to board the plane.

Children Born Between 2008 and 2026 Do Not Need to Show a Real ID or Acceptable Alternatives

According to the official information shared by authorities, minors under 18 do not have to meet the requirement to present a Real ID or valid identification when traveling within the United States.

This requirement, however, is mandatory for everyone 18 and older, who can present documents on this list or complete the official screening process, known as TSA ConfirmID.

It is important to note that those who must provide acceptable documents may do so with documents that are up to two years expired .

What Parents of Children Born Between 2008 and 2026 Need to Do

Although federal rules do not require minors to present acceptable identification to fly, authorities say to always contact the airline they plan to travel with to learn the specific requirements each carrier may impose.

Exception to the Rule

Minors traveling alone who meet the requirements to travel under TSA PreCheck must present valid identification if they want to receive expedited screening.