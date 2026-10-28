California will fully close the Vincent Thomas Bridge, in San Pedro, starting at 12:01 a.m. next Saturday, Nov. 7.

The closure will last 16 months and force drivers who use this link on State Route 47 to find alternate routes.

According to the California Department of Transportation, 53,000 vehicles cross the structure each day, including trucks carrying goods to and from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Why California is closing the bridge

The Vincent Thomas Bridge opened in 1963 and has been part of Southern California’s road network for more than six decades. Although its main structure remains sound, the roadway used by vehicles has shown progressive wear linked to heavy traffic, age and environmental conditions.

Caltrans said leaving the current surface untouched could worsen the damage and make more emergency closures necessary to carry out spot repairs. For that reason, officials decided on a full, extended closure.

The project also includes replacing the railings, fencing, median barrier and seismic sensors. The goal is to improve safety and extend the life of this key link.

What alternate routes drivers will need to take

Drivers will have to change their usual routes during the 16 months of construction. Among the main roads expected to absorb some of the traffic are the following:

Interstate 710 (I-710): one of the highways planned to carry traffic.

Interstate 110 (I-110): another main link for rerouting traffic.

State Route 103 (SR 103): an alternative within the area road network.

Harry Bridges Boulevard: a local corridor included in the planned detours.

Connections through streets such as Alameda Street and Henry Ford Avenue are also under consideration, according to the detour plan and traffic needs.

The impact will not be limited to private vehicles; commercial trucks will also have to adjust to the traffic management measures.

Will there be traffic control?

Caltrans will deploy traffic-control officers at 18 key intersections to manually direct traffic and address problems that may arise at the most congested crossings.

Monitoring of commercial trucks will also be stepped up to keep heavy traffic from diverting onto residential streets not designed to handle that volume.

How much the project will cost and when the bridge will reopen

The project has a total budget of $750 million, and the official schedule calls for a complete 16-month shutdown, with reopening expected in early March 2028, ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

During the work, crews will operate around the clock to meet the schedule. According to the project documents, the single-phase approach was chosen for safety, efficiency and cost reasons, though it will mean a prolonged disruption for those who depend on the crossing.