Travelers flying to Miami, New York, Orlando, Chicago and other U.S. destinations should check their passport expiration dates before heading to the airport. Under U.S. immigration rules, some foreign visitors must have a passport that remains valid for at least six months beyond their intended departure from the country.

The requirement is not universal. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the United States has agreements with certain countries that waive the additional six-month validity period. Travelers covered by these exemptions generally need a passport that remains valid for the entire period of their planned stay.

Therefore, the applicable rule also depends on the country that issued the passport and the circumstances of the trip.

How the six-month passport validity rule works

The general rule requires visitors subject to the requirement to hold a passport valid for six months beyond the date they intend to leave the United States.

For example, a traveler planning to depart the U.S. on December 15 may generally need a passport valid through June 15 of the following year if the full six-month requirement applies.

However, CBP recognizes exceptions for nationals of countries covered by agreements with the United States. Under these arrangements, the passport must remain valid throughout the intended visit, but the additional six months are not required.

Travelers should check the current requirements before departure rather than assume the rule applies identically to every nationality.

Airlines may refuse boarding to travelers who do not meet passport validity requirements for their destination. KieferPix

Which travelers are exempt from the six-month rule?

The United States maintains a list of countries whose citizens are exempt from the additional six-month validity requirement. The exemption means that their passports generally need to remain valid for the intended stay, rather than for six additional months afterward.

Countries included in the exemption list include Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and the United Kingdom, among others. The list is subject to official guidance and should be checked before travel.

The exemption does not mean that a passport can be expired. Travelers must still have a valid travel document for their intended stay and meet other applicable entry requirements.

Visitors may also need a valid visa or an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), depending on their nationality and eligibility for the Visa Waiver Program.

Can airlines deny boarding at Miami, New York, Orlando or Chicago airports?

Airlines check travel documents before international departures and may refuse boarding if a passenger does not meet the destination’s entry requirements. The U.S. Department of State also warns that some airlines do not allow passengers to board when their passports fail to meet a destination’s validity rules.

The relevant question is whether the passenger meets the requirements for the specific journey. For travelers bound for the United States, nationality-based exemptions can make a difference. For passengers connecting through another country or continuing to a different destination, that country may impose its own passport validity requirements.

Travelers should confirm the rules with their airline and consult official government guidance before leaving for the airport.

What travelers should check before flying to the United States

Before an international trip, passengers should review three essential details:

Passport expiration date: Confirm that the passport will remain valid for the required period.

Country-specific exemptions: Check whether the country that issued the passport is exempt from the additional six-month requirement.

Other travel documents: Verify visa requirements or ESTA authorization, when applicable, and any transit-country rules.

The official CBP website explains the six-month rule and its exceptions. Travelers can also consult the U.S. Department of State’s travel guidance and contact their airline to confirm the documentation needed for their itinerary.