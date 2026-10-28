In Florida, drivers can be fined for placing stickers, signs or other materials on the windows of their vehicles if they block the view of the road. The law is meant to keep objects from interfering with the visibility needed to drive.

According to section 316.2004 of the Florida Statutes, the restriction does not cover all stickers, only opaque materials that significantly obstruct, hide or hinder the driver’s view.

Which stickers are banned on vehicles in Florida?

Section 316.2004 (2) (b) prohibits driving with signs, notices or other opaque materials that significantly affect visibility when placed on:

The front windshield.

The side windows, including the small side windows.

The rear window.

The key condition is that these items prevent a clear view of the road or the roads that intersect with it.

So having a sticker does not automatically count as a violation. What determines whether this rule is being broken is whether the material significantly affects the driver’s view.

What penalty can drivers face for breaking this law?

Section 316.2004(3) says violating this rule is a noncriminal traffic offense, punishable as a non-moving violation under Chapter 318 of the Florida Statutes.

That means drivers can be fined if they are driving with materials that significantly block their view.

The rule also prohibits driving with cargo or passengers positioned in a way that makes visibility harder or interferes with control of the vehicle.