The United States has added a new health requirement for passengers flying into the country. The measure, set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), took effect on Nov. 3, 2026, and requires travelers to complete an attestation before boarding their flight.

The requirement applies to both U.S. citizens and foreign nationals, including tourists and permanent residents.

Those who do not comply with the procedure or who have spent time in the African country during the required period could be barred from boarding a flight to the United States.

What attestation the United States requires for air travel to the country

Since Nov. 3, 2026, passengers flying to the U.S. must complete an attestation confirming they were not in the Republic of the Congo during the 21 days before the flight. The document is part of the health measures adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the risk of the Ebola virus entering U.S. territory.

The attestation may be submitted in paper or digital form and must be collected by the airline before boarding. In this way, airlines are responsible for verifying that passengers have met the requirement before allowing them to board a flight to the United States.

Who the new CDC requirement applies to and who is exempt

The measure applies to everyone planning to board a plane from any foreign country destined for the U.S., even if the flight includes a connection in U.S. territory. It does not matter whether the passenger is a tourist, a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident with a Green Card or a foreign national; all must comply with the attestation. The requirement also covers crew members subject to the order.

The CDC allow limited exceptions, such as aircraft authorized to transport Ebola patients and people granted a waiver by the U.S. government for humanitarian reasons or other official considerations. These authorizations are exceptional and must be issued by the appropriate authorities.

What happens if a passenger was in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 21 days

Those who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the 21 days before travel will not be allowed to board a flight to the U.S. during that period. The restriction also applies to those who have made a layover at an airport in that country, even if they did not get off the plane or go through immigration screening. According to the CDC, they may travel starting on the 22nd day after leaving Congolese territory, as long as they meet the other entry requirements.

In addition, anyone who refuses to sign the attestation will also not be allowed to board the plane. The order warns that intentionally providing false or misleading information can lead to criminal penalties, fines and even prison, under U.S. federal law.