The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may ask additional questions and request additional documents from foreigners arriving in the United States. The goal is to verify the purpose of the trip, the length of stay and the conditions of entry.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says all foreign travelers are subject to immigration inspection. To that end, in case of any issue, you should have your documents ready.

What documents can be requested when entering the United States

The documents depend on your nationality, the purpose of your trip and your immigration status. However, there are eight groups of documents you should have on hand to answer a CBP officer:

Valid passport : it must meet the validity requirements for your nationality. As a general rule, six additional months of validity are required, although exceptions exist.

U.S. visa or ESTA : you must have the visa that matches your trip or an approved ESTA authorization if you are from a Visa Waiver Program country.

Itinerary and return ticket : bring your flight reservations and the planned dates of entry and departure.

Proof of lodging : prepare your hotel reservation, short-term rental or the address of relatives or friends who will host you.

Reservations or invitations : these can support the purpose of your visit, such as business meetings, events, tours or family visits.

Proof of financial means : bank statements, pay stubs or documents showing how you will cover travel expenses.

Work or school verification : employment certificates, approved vacation leave or school records showing your activities outside the United States.

Specific immigration forms: students must carry Form I-20, and exchange visitors must carry Form DS-2019. Permanent residents must present their Green Card.

What questions a CBP officer may ask you

During the inspection, the officer may ask:

What is the purpose of your trip?

How long will you stay?

Where will you be staying?

Do you have a return ticket?

Who will pay for your stay?

What do you do in your country?

CBP is also authorized to inspect luggage and request additional information during the process.

Does having a visa guarantee entry into the United States?

No. The State Department warns: “A visa does not guarantee entry into the United States (una visa no garantiza el ingreso al país)”.

The final decision rests with the CBP officer at the port of entry. If admission is approved, the traveler receives an entry record, usually electronic, known as Form I-94. The document lets travelers check how long they are authorized to remain in the United States.