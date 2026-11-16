U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the country’s total flight shutdown last Friday was due to the fact that the “equipment is old”.

“What happened Friday was that some extremely old equipment suffered a ‘heart attack’”, the president told reporters before departing for the Philippines and China to discuss trade deals and hold talks on nuclear weapons with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To explain the airspace closure and halt to takeoffs, the worst suffered by the United States since 9/11, Trump pointed to the condition of the technology systems, saying they have “old equipment, broken equipment,” and “some of it is up to 55 years old”.

“We’ve been telling Congress — and I’m sure Congress will take action on this”, he said, echoing what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said over the weekend and pointing to the need for more investment.

Although Trump said he does not like to blame anyone, he did direct responsibility at his predecessor: “The Biden administration tried to connect copper systems to fiber-optic infrastructure; and if you know anything about electrical engineering, you know you can’t connect copper to fiber optics. So a tremendous amount of money was wasted”.

The president added that his administration intends to “replace everything” and swap it out for new systems: “It’s something we can do at the same time and with very little disruption. That’s exactly what we’re doing, but we need the funding to carry it out”, he said.

With information from EFE.-