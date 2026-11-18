The US State Department warns that citizens with a mutilated or damaged passport could face problems traveling abroad and may even be unable to board their flight.

Airlines can refuse boarding when a document does not meet the requirements for verifying identity and allowing international travel.

Not every sign of wear means you need a new passport. The State Department distinguishes between normal wear and tear and damage that would affect a passport’s usability for travel.

Problems that can keep it from being used include:

Water damage : stains, moisture, or mold.

Major tears : torn pages or damaged parts of the document.

Alterations : unofficial markings on the page with personal information.

Missing pages : visa pages that are lost or torn out.

Punctures: holes or other major physical damage.

The warning also applies to mutilated passports. “Airlines may deny you boarding, or you may have difficulty traveling abroad if your passport is damaged,” the agency says.

By contrast, a slight bend, lightly worn edges, or pages folded from normal use do not necessarily require replacement.

How to replace a damaged passport

U.S. citizens who need to replace a damaged passport must complete the required process. It is not enough to request a routine renewal by mail or to use the online process.

The State Department says they must submit three items:

The damaged passport needs to be replaced.

A signed statement explaining the condition of the document and the damage it has.

photo, and payment of the required fees. The DS-11 form , along with supporting documents, aandof the required fees.

The application must be submitted at a passport acceptance facility or a passport agency. The agency also says adults whose passports were damaged do not qualify for the usual renewal process. For that reason, they must follow the in-person application process.

Can You Fly With a Torn or Damaged Passport?

It is not recommended to try to travel with a passport that has significant damage. Even if the document is still valid and has not expired, its physical condition can cause problems at airport checkpoints.

Airlines can prevent a passenger from boarding if they decide the document does not meet the required standards. Problems can also arise when trying to enter another country.

The State Department recommends replacing damaged passports before starting an international trip. Waiting until the day of the flight could lead to losing a booking or having to change plans.