California has introduced a new English proficiency assessment for commercial driver’s license applicants and existing holders who are flagged for failing to meet federal language requirements. Those who do not complete the required evaluations could lose their authorization to operate commercial vehicles.

The measure establishes a formal testing process to determine whether commercial drivers can communicate in English, understand highway signs, and respond to official inquiries.

Which California commercial drivers must take the new English assessment?

The regulation establishes different requirements for new CDL applicants and drivers who already hold a commercial license.

First-time applicants must pass an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment before taking the commercial driving skills test. They are allowed up to three attempts to pass before they must reapply for a CDL.

For existing CDL holders, the assessment is required after the California Highway Patrol (CHP) issues an out-of-service notice stating that a driver has failed to demonstrate sufficient English proficiency. The DMV must then schedule an assessment and notify the driver by mail.

What does the new English proficiency assessment include?

The test is administered by a DMV examiner and must be completed within 30 minutes. It consists of 15 oral questions and an identification test involving four highway traffic signs.

First-time applicants must pass an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment before taking the commercial driving skills test. Fuente: Chat GPT | IA

To pass, drivers must meet both of the following requirements:

Answer at least 10 of the 15 oral questions appropriately in English.

Correctly identify at least three of the four highway traffic signs.

The assessment is designed to determine whether drivers can speak English well enough to communicate with the public, understand traffic signs and signals, and respond to official inquiries.

Existing CDL holders must receive their assessment appointment between seven days and two weeks after the DMV mails the notification.

What happens if commercial drivers fail the new assessment?

Drivers who do not pass their initial assessment must be offered a second opportunity on the next available test date. If they fail the second assessment, they must take and pass a written CDL knowledge test administered exclusively in English.

However, failing to schedule or attend the second assessment without an accepted reason can also lead to consequences. The DMV can restrict the driver’s license to Class C, which only allows the operation of non-commercial vehicles.

If a driver does not appear at the field office, the DMV can automatically downgrade the license to non-commercial status 30 days after mailing the restriction notice. Drivers also have the right to request a hearing to contest the restriction.