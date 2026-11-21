A Circle K manager bought a leftover lottery ticket that won $12.8 million. The company fired him and sued to keep it

On November 24, 2025, a customer at a Circle K in Scottsdale, Arizona, asked for $85 worth of tickets for The Pick, an Arizona Lottery game, but only had $60. The remaining 25 tickets, at $1 each, were left behind at the counter, according to court filings cited by local media.

The next morning, store manager Robert Gawlitza found out that one of those leftover tickets had won the $12.8 million jackpot, the biggest in Arizona since 2019. He bought the tickets. Circle K took the winning ticket, fired him after 20 years, and asked a court to decide who owns it.

Why was he fired? His arguments for keeping the winning lottery ticket

According to his court filing, Gawlitza clocked out, took off his uniform, and had a coworker, Marline Ybarra, ring up the tickets. He says he also texted his district manager before buying them and got a receipt. He and Ybarra agreed to split any winnings.

His attorney, Josh Kolsrud, says Circle K had an unwritten policy requiring employees to pay for printed tickets that went unsold. Six current and former employees backed that account in sworn statements, according to Phoenix New Times. “My client, he wanted to do the right thing,” Kolsrud told ABC15.

On January 30, Circle K fired Gawlitza, citing a violation of store policy. “He tried to follow all the policies, letter for letter, word for word, and he got fired for it,” Kolsrud said.

Why was he fired? His arguments for keeping the winning lottery ticket. Fuente: Shutterstock Mehaniq

Circle K’s position

In February, Circle K filed a complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court. The company cites an Arizona Lottery rule that gives retailers ownership of printed tickets that were never sold.

But Circle K says it is not suing anyone in particular. “It is a declaratory judgment complaint filed to seek clarity from the court to determine rightful ownership of this lottery ticket,” the company said in a statement to People.

The case grew more complicated when the customer who ordered the tickets, Soonchun Kim, also claimed ownership, according to Casino.org. In May, a judge extended the deadline to claim the prize by 180 days so the ticket would not expire during the legal fight.

What happens next, and when will the final ruling be?

On November 6, 2026, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer ruled that the court must first decide who owns the ticket before considering Gawlitza’s other claims against Circle K, including wrongful termination. A hearing on December 15 will address whether a judge or a jury will make that decision.