Virginia will introduce new requirements for young adults applying for their first driver’s license starting January 1, 2027. The changes will affect applicants between the ages of 18 and 20 who have never held this document before, making the process more demanding.

From next year, applicants will no longer be able to choose between completing a driver education course and holding a learner’s permit for a minimum period. Instead, they will have to meet both requirements before obtaining their licenses.

What will change for young drivers in Virginia?

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that applicants between 18 and 20 who have never held a driver’s license will have to complete an approved driver education course and hold a learner’s permit for at least 90 days.

The new requirements apply to people who have never held a license issued by Virginia, another US state, a US territory, or a foreign country.

To qualify for a driver’s license, applicants must:

Hold a learner’s permit for at least 90 days.

Complete a state-approved driver education course while holding the permit.

Both conditions will be mandatory. This means that completing the course alone will no longer be enough, nor will simply waiting 90 days with a learner’s permit.

Virginia will require first-time applicants between 18 and 20 to meet two additional requirements before obtaining their driver's licenses starting January 1, 2027. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Do the new Virginia driver’s license requirements affect all applicants?

The changes specifically target first-time applicants between 18 and 20. Other age groups will continue to follow different requirements.

Under the existing rules, applicants who are 21 or older can choose between two options: hold a learner’s permit for at least 60 days or complete an approved driver education course while holding the permit.

Drivers under 18 will also keep their current requirements. They must complete an approved driver education course and hold a learner’s permit for at least nine months before applying for a driver’s license.