En esta noticia Where the epicenter was and what is known so far about the quake

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the Los Angeles metro area in California early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Where the epicenter was and what is known so far about the quake

The epicenter of the quake, which was located near Commerce, southeast of Los Angeles, occurred around 3:25 a.m. local time and was reported at a depth of 17.1 kilometers, the USGS said.

According to initial reports from emergency services, no structural damage or injuries have been reported, though some residents expressed surprise at the quake on social media.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated “earthquake mode” and said it will inspect critical infrastructure for damage, according to an alert.

California is especially vulnerable to earthquakes because it is crossed by a vast system of active geological faults. The San Andreas Fault is the best-known of them, but it is not the only one: there are hundreds of faults in the state, and about 200 are considered potentially dangerous because of recent geologic activity.

With information from EFE.-