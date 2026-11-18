West Virginia authorities have strengthened their penalties for drivers who fail to stop for a school bus displaying its warning lights while children are getting on or off. The changes apply to drivers who pass a stopped school bus when they are required to stop and include higher fines and mandatory driver’s license suspensions.

The measure was approved as Senate Bill 558 during the 2026 legislative session and took effect on June 12, 2026. It establishes different penalties depending on how many times a driver has been convicted of the violation.

What are the consequences of not stopping for a school bus in West Virginia?

Under the law, drivers approaching or overtaking a school bus from either direction must stop when the bus is picking up or dropping off children and its flashing warning lights are activated. They must remain stopped until the bus moves again, the driver signals them to proceed, or the warning signals are no longer operating.

The requirement applies not only to public roads and highways but also to parking lots, private roads, and driveways. One exception applies to controlled-access highways when the school bus is on a separate roadway and pedestrians are not permitted to cross.

These are the penalties, and each depends on the number of convictions:

First offense: A fine of $500 to $1,000 and a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

Second offense: A fine of $1,000 to $1,500 and a 180-day driver’s license suspension.

Third or subsequent offense: A $2,000 fine, between 48 hours and six months in jail, and a one-year license suspension.

The license suspensions are mandatory upon conviction, in addition to the penalties established for each offense.

What other penalties does the new West Virginia law establish?

Senate Bill 558 also creates a separate, more serious offense for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus under certain aggravating circumstances.

Drivers must stop when they approach a school bus with its warning lights flashing as children board or get off. Fuente: Chat GPT | IA

This offense applies when a driver commits the violation, and at least one of the following conditions is present:

The vehicle is traveling at least 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

The driver passes the bus on the side where children are getting on or off.

A child is outside the bus and in the roadway, on the shoulder, or in the immediate vicinity of the vehicle at the time of the violation.

Drivers convicted of this aggravated offense face fines of $1,500 to $3,000 and at least 48 consecutive hours in jail, with a maximum sentence of six months. Their licenses must also be suspended for at least 90 days.

The penalties increase for repeat convictions within specified periods. A second conviction within five years carries a fine of $3,000 to $4,500 and at least seven consecutive days in jail. A third conviction within 10 years is a felony, punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of at least $5,000.