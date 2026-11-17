Children under 16 who need to get a new U.S. passport must handle the process in person, even if they already have a previous passport. Unlike adults, they are not eligible to renew and must submit a new application to the authorities.

State Department rules require parents or legal guardians to accompany the child or at least prove the family relationship or the proper authorization, in addition to meeting the documentation requirements for the application.

Who can accompany a child when applying for a passport?

The State Department says on its official website that the child must appear accompanied by both parents or legal guardians at an office authorized to accept passport applications.

Both adults must prove their identity with a physical photo ID. However, there are exceptions when one or both caregivers cannot attend:

If one parent cannot appear, the absent adult must complete and sign Form DS-3053 (statement of consent) before a notary and provide a photocopy of the ID presented with it.

If one parent has sole legal custody, the adult must present a court order proving it or another document accepted by the State Department.

If the child is under state or institutional guardianship, the relevant court orders and authorizations must be submitted.

If the other parent cannot be located, Form DS-5525 (statement of special family circumstances) may be submitted, although authorities may request additional evidence.

If neither parent can attend, the person accompanying the child must prove they have authorization from both parents through Form DS-3053.

How do you prove a legal relationship to the child applying for a passport?

The State Department requires proof of the legal relationship between each child and their parents or guardians. To do so, a U.S. birth certificate may be submitted, as long as it identifies both the child’s citizenship and the parents’ identities.

When that document is unavailable or does not establish the family relationship, there are other forms of proof:

Foreign birth certificate.

Adoption decree or order.

Divorce decree or court custody order.

Court order establishing the legal guardians.

What happens if the legal relationship cannot be proven?

If the parents or legal guardians cannot provide documents showing their relationship to the child, they will not be able to complete the process and the application may be denied, since the State Department requires verification of who the child’s legal guardians are before issuing the passport.