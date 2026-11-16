Two siblings tried to cut their brother out of their father’s $1 billion fortune. A judge ruled they may end up with nothing.

Harlan Douglass spent decades building one of the largest real estate empires in Spokane, Washington. But in the last years of his life, as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease took hold, his fortune became the center of a bitter fight among his three children. In 2019, his will was changed to leave almost everything to two of them. His eldest son, Harley, was left with just $1,000.

Now, a judge has turned that plan upside down. In a ruling issued on October 26, 2026, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward found that the two younger siblings exploited their father’s declining mental state. As a result, they may not receive anything, and Harley could end up with a fortune estimated at around $1 billion.

What was at stake

The case involved an estate worth about $600 million, a $350 million real estate portfolio, and promissory notes worth $155 million, according to The Spokesman-Review. Harlan died on November 26, 2023, at age 86.

Under the 2019 version of his will, his son Lanzce would receive 65% of the estate and his daughter Stacey the other 35%. In court, they said the changes reflected their renewed relationships with their father and balanced out what Harley had already received over the years.

What the judge found

The judge disagreed. She wrote that the two siblings had their father sign documents they had prepared themselves, with terms he did not know about. “At the time of the April 22, 2019, meeting, Harlan was 82 years old, relied on others to read and explain documents to him, was unable to decipher numbers, could not pay his bills independently, and had significant issues with memory recall,” the ruling reads.

High-Edward threw out the promissory notes, canceled the property transfers, and restored the earlier will, which split the estate equally among the three children. She also found that the siblings had financially exploited a vulnerable adult. Under Washington law, that bars them from inheriting from their father.

What the judge found in the final will. Imagen ilustrativa. El Cronista Argentina

Why Harley could get it all

Harley’s attorney, Steve Hassing, called the ruling “a spectacular win.” He said Harley will likely receive the entire fortune, although the judge must still decide whether the children of Lanzce and Stacey can inherit under the earlier will. The siblings’ legal team has indicated they may appeal.

It is the second time a court has sided with Harley. After their mother, Maxine, died in 2016, documents were also changed to remove him from her inheritance. Witnesses said Harlan kept falling asleep as he signed them. In 2023, another judge ruled in Harley’s favor, calling the scheme “clear, convincing, and inescapable.”