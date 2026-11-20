En esta noticia Who Claimed the Cyberattack?

JPMorgan Chase confirmed Thursday that a cyberattack hit third-party vendors that provide services to the bank. The largest bank in the United States said its services were not disrupted by the incident.

Visa and Mastercard also confirmed the incident, since the targeted vendor worked with all three companies. The firms said the attack did not compromise customers’ financial data or affect their payment networks .

“We have become aware that third parties providing services to the company have been targeted in a cyberattack,” JPMorgan said in a post on the social platform X. The bank did not identify the vendor involved.

According to information released by the bank, the criminals accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors. The exposed information could include customers’ names and email addresses .

JPMorgan clarified that this incident is not related to the service outage some customers experienced earlier this week. The bank attributed that disruption to a software error.

The bank said it will provide free credit monitoring to those affected. “When necessary, we will contact affected customers directly and offer assistance, including free credit monitoring,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, a Visa spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal the incident involved a third-party vendor in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the company, the attack did not reach its own systems.

“Visa systems were not involved or affected” , the company said, adding that it ruled out exposure of payment data, such as card numbers.

Mastercard, for its part, told the same U.S. outlet that the cyberattack exposed “a limited amount of information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefits program.”

The company said the attack involved nonfinancial information . It also said the incident did not affect its payment network or cardholders’ ability to use their cards.

Mastercard also said it is working with the vendor to assist affected cardholders as needed.

Who Claimed the Cyberattack?

A hacker group calling itself “n0n” claimed the attack on the vendor and posted documents to support its claim.

The cybersecurity firm SOCRadar, which reported the incident to AFP, could not independently verify those documents. According to the company, the group emerged in Russia in September.

SOCRadar also said the group claims to have attacked about 200 companies in different countries. JPMorgan, meanwhile, did not provide further details on the origin or scope of the cyberattack.

The incident comes days after Microsoft suffered a global outage in Microsoft 365 services. During the same period, a technical failure grounded air travel across the United States.

In recent days, the Workday employment platform, Apple and the National Security Agency’s (NSA) internal network also suffered outages, as did United Airlines’ communications with its pilots.

All of those entities said their failures were not the result of a hack and pointed to software problems.