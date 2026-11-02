Students in a Virginia school district will have five straight days off in November 2026 after officials approved a change to the academic calendar for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Chesapeake Public Schools, the School Board unanimously approved an update to the 2026-2027 calendar on Thursday, Oct. 29, allowing the student break to be extended.

The decision, officially announced Friday, Oct. 30, means Wednesday, Nov. 25, which had initially been scheduled as an early-release day, will become a full day off.

Which students will have five straight days off in November?

The change affects students in Chesapeake Public Schools, the school district in Chesapeake, Virginia.

According to the official statement, all schools and district administrative offices will be closed from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.

With Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29 added in, students will have five straight days off for Thanksgiving.

The change was approved by a School Board vote and alters the original schedule, which had included classes for part of Wednesday, Nov. 25.

November school calendar: What other days will Chesapeake schools be closed?

In addition to the extended Thanksgiving break, the district reminded families of other November dates when its schools will be closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: no classes for students because of Election Day, a day set aside for teacher work.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: all schools and administrative offices will be closed for Veterans Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27: schools and offices closed for Thanksgiving.

Families can check the updated calendar and upcoming events on the school district’s official website.