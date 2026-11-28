A secretary copied her bosses' stock picks for 67 years and secretly saved $9 million. She left most of it to students in need.

Sylvia Bloom worked as a legal secretary at the same Wall Street law firm for 67 years until she retired at 96. When she died in 2016, her family discovered that she had quietly built a fortune of more than $9 million, The New York Times reported.

She left most of it to fund college scholarships for students in need. Her $6.24 million gift to the Henry Street Settlement, a social services group on New York’s Lower East Side, was the largest single donation from an individual in its 125-year history.

How a secretary built a $9 million fortune

Bloom joined Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in 1947 as one of its first employees. Her method was simple, according to her niece and executor, Jane Lockshin.

“She was a secretary in an era when they ran their boss’s lives, including their personal investments,” Lockshin told the Times. “So when the boss would buy a stock, she would make the purchase for him and then buy the same stock for herself, but in a smaller amount because she was on a secretary’s salary.”

By the end of her life, she had more than $9 million spread across three brokerage houses and 11 banks. “I realized she had millions and she had never mentioned a word,” Lockshin said.

How a secretary built a $9 million fortune.

A frugal life in Brooklyn

Bloom was born to Eastern European immigrants and grew up in Brooklyn during the Great Depression. She earned her degree from Hunter College at night while working during the day.

She and her husband, Raymond Margolies, a firefighter who later became a teacher, lived in a rent-controlled apartment. Lockshin said it was “very possible” that not even he knew how much money she had.

She always took the subway to work. On September 11, 2001, at 84, she walked over the Brooklyn Bridge and took a city bus home instead of a cab. Shortly before retiring, a colleague saw her heading to the office in a snowstorm. “I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ and she said, ‘Why, where should I be?’” recalled Paul Hyams, a human resources executive at the firm.

Where the money went

In her will, Bloom asked that most of her fortune go to scholarships chosen by Lockshin, the longtime treasurer of the Henry Street Settlement’s board. Another $2 million was split between Hunter College and another scholarship fund.

“I was speechless,” said David Garza, the group’s executive director, according to CBS New York. “We are talking dozens of scholarships every year in perpetuity.”

“She was a child of the Depression, and she knew what it was like not to have money,” Hyams said. “She had great empathy for other people who were needy and wanted everybody to have a fair shake.”