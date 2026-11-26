A retired janitor who drove a used car and fixed his coat with safety pins left an $8 million fortune to his town's hospital and library.

Ronald Read spent decades working at a gas station and as a janitor in Brattleboro, Vermont. When he died at 92 in June 2014, his neighbors learned that he had quietly built an $8 million fortune, CNBC reported.

Read left $6 million to two local institutions: $4.8 million to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and $1.2 million to Brooks Memorial Library. They were the largest donations either one had ever received.

How did a quiet janitor from Vermont become a millionaire?

Read was born in 1921 and was the first in his family to graduate from high school. During World War II he served in North Africa, Italy, and the Pacific.

After the war, he worked at a gas station for about 25 years. He then took a job as a janitor at a local JCPenney, where he worked until he retired in 1997 at 76.

He never spent money unless he had to and lived a very frugal life. Friends remember him driving a second-hand Toyota Yaris, using safety pins to hold his coat together and cutting his own firewood well into his 90s.

“I’m sure if he earned $50 in a week, he probably invested $40 of it,” said his friend and neighbor Mark Richards.

How did a quiet janitor from Vermont become a millionaire? Canva vía Wikimedia Commons y AP | El Cronista USA

How he made his $8 million fortune

Read was a patient investor who held on to his stocks for the long term. “Mr. Read owned at least 95 stocks at the time of his death, many of which he had held for years, if not decades,” The Wall Street Journal reported in 2015. Among them were Procter & Gamble, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and CVS Health.

Not even his family knew about the money. “He was a hard worker, but I don’t think anybody had an idea that he was a multimillionaire,” his stepson Philip Brown told the Brattleboro Reformer.

What the hospital and the library did with the money

Read was a regular at the hospital, though not as a patient. He went there for breakfast. “He always had a cup of coffee and an English muffin with peanut butter,” his friend Ellen Smith said. “That was it. And he always sat at the exact same stool at the counter.”

The hospital planned to use the money for infrastructure improvements and modernization projects. “We are just incredibly fortunate and grateful,” Gina Pattison, the hospital’s director of development and marketing, told CNBC.

At the library, “it was the talk of the town,” director Starr LaTronica told CNBC. The library invested most of the money so that “it will continue to pay dividends and support us down the road,” she said. The donation also allowed it to extend its hours and renovate its 50-year-old building.