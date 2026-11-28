Eneko Knorr, a Spanish entrepreneur and market analyst, analyzed bitcoin’s situation and raised a question about the future of the cryptocurrency: who is buying now, and where will the next wave of demand come from? In a post on his X account (@enekoknorr), shared on Nov. 20, he said: “The price of an asset isn’t supported by the person who already owns it. It’s supported by the next buyer.”

To explain his point, the businessman drew on a report by Jesús Pérez, posted through the CryptoPlaza account, which reviews who the main bitcoin buyers were in different cycles and what role they play now. According to the analysis, small investors, miners, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), governments, and companies that added the cryptocurrency to their balance sheets are showing behavior different from previous years.

Who was buying bitcoin and why major investors are selling

Knorr reviewed five groups that played an important role in bitcoin’s growth and explained why they are no longer driving its price the same way.

Small investors

They hold 64% of all bitcoin, but are currently selling more than they are buying. They also rarely use debt to buy the cryptocurrency during downturns. According to the analysis, this group no longer has enough capacity to support a $1.5 trillion asset on its own.

Miners

Traditionally, they bought during dips and sold when prices rose. But some are shifting their businesses toward artificial intelligence. The businessman said MARA sold $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter because renting computing power can be more profitable than mining.

ETFs

Although they initially served as a gateway for major Wall Street investors, in 2026 they recorded more outflows than inflows. According to the data shared by Knorr, through Nov. 13 they had a net outflow of $1.56 billion.

Governments

The United States keeps the bitcoin it acquires through seizures, but it is not buying new units. In addition, the legislative effort to acquire 1 million bitcoin remains unapproved. El Salvador faces IMF restrictions, and Bhutan has sold about 70% of its holdings.

Companies with bitcoin on their balance sheets

They were central players in the previous cycle through financing strategies and cryptocurrency purchases. However, Knorr said MSCI will exclude Strategy and Metaplanet from its indexes on Nov. 30, forcing funds that track those indexes to sell their positions.

Which investors are still buying bitcoin despite weaker demand

Despite the pullback by the main buyer groups, Knorr identified one segment that is still accumulating bitcoin: wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 units.

This segment includes family offices, large fortunes and mid-sized corporate treasuries. According to the businessman, these investors help support the cryptocurrency’s price, although their buying power is not enough to drive a new rally on its own.

The difference from previous cycles lies in who is providing demand. While small investors are cutting back their positions and some institutional players are selling, large wallets continue to accumulate, though not enough to fully offset capital outflows from other participants.

Where bitcoin’s next big buyer could come from

In his post, Knorr also shared his view of the cryptocurrency’s future and agreed with Jesús Pérez’s thesis: the next big buyer may not come from Wall Street or governments.

The businessman argued that demand will depend on bitcoin becoming more than just something to hold. Specifically, he said the ability to generate returns from holdings could encourage new purchases. To explain the idea, he summed up his view in one line: “Money that works attracts more money”.