A 101-year-old woman still works six days a week at the New Jersey jewelry store she opened in 1964: “If I retire, I would die.”

Ann Angeletti opened Curiosity Jewelers in Cresskill, New Jersey, in 1964. In October 2025, at 101, she was still running the store with her daughter and granddaughter, ABC7 New York reported.

“If I retire, I would die,” Angeletti told the station. “So I cannot stay home,” she added, according to People.

Working six days a week at 101

The store is open five days a week. On her sixth workday, Angeletti travels to New York City’s Diamond District, on 47th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, to buy new merchandise.

Her granddaughter, Alison Rubach, told TODAY.com that the schedule is even busier than it sounds. “She’s not at home, she’s active, busy, and running a business six days a week, but really it’s seven days a week,” she said.

For Angeletti, the store is what keeps her going. “It gives me a reason to get up, to shower, to dress, to (put on) makeup, to try to look presentable, and to enjoy my business. It’s all pleasure,” she told TODAY.com.

A lifetime of work since childhood

Angeletti grew up in Brooklyn, where she left school as a child to help at her family’s grocery store. Her father sold ice door to door from a horse-drawn cart, ABC7 reported.

When her husband went off to fight in World War II, she went to work at the Navy Yard and later as a waitress. “Angeletti hasn’t stayed home since,” ABC7 noted.

She found the jewelry store by chance. “I was driving by and the store was for rent, and I called the owner and asked him how much the rent was, and he said $85 a month in 1964,” she recalled.

Ann Angeletti's advice for a long life.

Her advice for a long life

Angeletti credits her energy to a simple routine. “Must get up, you must shower, you must eat, and you must take care of yourself. You must exercise,” she told ABC7. “If you don’t like what you’re doing, then change.”

She still drives, lives on her own, and goes out for dinner and dancing with friends on Saturday nights. “I work at it. It’s not easy,” she said.

Retirement is not part of the plan. “People should have a reason to get up,” she said. “I don’t have anything to do if I were at home. So that’s not good.”