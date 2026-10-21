The United States has launched a federal investment program that provides a one-time $1,000 contribution to eligible children’s investment accounts, known as Trump Accounts. The initiative is designed to give children an early financial start through investments that can grow over time.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, eligible children began receiving the contribution on July 4, 2026. However, the money is not automatically deposited into every child’s account simply because the child qualifies for the program.

Who qualifies for the $1,000 Trump Account contribution?

To receive the federal contribution, a child must meet the following requirements established by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS):

Birth date: The child must have been born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

U.S. citizenship: The child must be a U.S. citizen.

Social Security number: The child must have a valid Social Security number (SSN).

Qualifying child: The child must be expected to qualify as the authorized individual’s child for the relevant tax year.

No previous election: A request for the $1,000 pilot contribution must not already have been processed for that child.

The contribution is part of the federal government’s Trump Accounts pilot program. Meeting the requirements makes a child eligible, but an authorized adult must also complete the necessary steps to request the contribution.

The federal program provides a one-time contribution to qualifying children, but families must meet specific requirements and take steps to claim the account before the money can be deposited. Archivo

How can parents claim the $1,000 contribution?

Parents, guardians and other authorized individuals can establish an account and request the federal contribution through the official process.

The IRS provides Form 4547, Trump Account Election(s), which allows an authorized individual to elect to establish an account for an eligible child and request the $1,000 contribution when the child qualifies.

The process involves these steps:

Establish the account: Complete the required election through Form 4547 or the official online process. Request the contribution: Make the separate election for the $1,000 pilot program contribution, if the child meets the additional eligibility requirements. Claim the account: If the child already has an automatically enrolled account, a parent or guardian must claim it to manage the account and enable the federal contribution.

The Treasury Department says parents and guardians can use the official Trump Accounts app to claim automatically enrolled accounts. They must verify their identity and their relationship to the child, review the child’s information and accept the account terms.

Families can find the official program information at TrumpAccounts.gov and review the IRS instructions for Form 4547.

What happens to the money in a Trump Account?

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts established for children. The federal government’s initial $1,000 contribution is invested in the account rather than paid directly to parents as cash.

The accounts are intended to build long-term savings through investments. Families may also be able to contribute additional money, subject to the program’s rules and annual contribution limits.

The Treasury Department announced on October 1, 2026, that automatic enrollment had been completed for more than 60 million additional eligible children. However, having an account does not mean the $1,000 contribution has already been deposited. A parent or guardian must claim the account and complete the required election for the child to receive the federal contribution.