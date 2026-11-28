Cleaning the bathroom is one of the household chores that requires the most attention because of moisture, dirt buildup, and bad odors. Among the products that can make the job easier is baking soda, an inexpensive ingredient found in many homes.

Its composition and mildly abrasive properties make it a useful ally for cleaning different surfaces. In the toilet, using it once a week can help loosen surface dirt and neutralize certain odors.

It also adds to the bathroom’s regular hygiene routine with a simple process that takes just a few minutes and a toilet brush.

What putting baking soda in the toilet once a week is for

Baking soda is a mildly alkaline substance that helps remove certain buildup from surfaces. Its grainy texture also helps loosen dirt when the ceramic is scrubbed.

Another of its properties is its ability to neutralize some acidic compounds that cause bad odors. For that reason, using it regularly can help keep the toilet clean and reduce unpleasant smells.

To ensure proper hygiene, it is a good idea to combine this step with specific products for disinfecting the bathroom and removing limescale buildup.

How to use baking soda correctly to clean the toilet

To take advantage of this ingredient’s properties, simply sprinkle a few spoonfuls of baking soda along the inside walls of the toilet, especially in areas where more dirt tends to build up.

The process has four steps:

Sprinkle two to three tablespoons of baking soda into the toilet.

Let the product sit for about 15 minutes.

Scrub the inside walls and the rim with a toilet brush.

Flush to remove the baking soda and dirt.