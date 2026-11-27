A retired Virginia couple sold almost everything to live on cruise ships: they have already spent 1,000 days at sea.

When Nancy and Robert Houchens retired, they sold almost everything they owned and started living on cruise ships. In July 2022, they reached 1,000 days at sea with Carnival Cruise Line alone, as the company announced.

“We had a 3,000-square-foot home full of furniture...and everything we own now would fit in the back of a pickup truck,” The couple from Charlottesville, Virginia, told USA Today.

Why did they sell almost everything to live their lives on a cruise?

The couple kept only a small condominium in Florida for when they can no longer travel, plus two vehicles. “So when we get too old to cruise, we have somewhere to live,” Nancy said. Everything else fits in half of a storage unit that belongs to Robert’s mother. “We just walked away from everything,” she added.

“For us, cruising is a way of life,” Nancy told Carnival. “Our goal was to sell everything we owned and pretty much live on cruise ships. And we’ve done a pretty good job of it since we’ve retired.”

They first started cruising more than 20 years ago, when their children were still at home. “At first, we cruised because it was a great value,” Robert said.

How much does it cost to live on a cruise?

“Our original budget was $4,000 a month. This included gratuities,” Nancy told Cruise Passenger. She empathized that prices have gone up since then, so their budget has had to grow.

For Robert, the math is simple. “It’s much cheaper than a nursing home or assisted living. It was just a good fit for us,” he told the Miami Herald. In 2025, the national median cost of a private room in a nursing home was $10,798 a month, and assisted living cost $6,200 a month, according to CareScout’s Cost of Care Survey.

Life on board also means fewer chores. “It’s been great. I don’t cook. I don’t clean,” Nancy said.

How much does it cost to live on a cruise?

A celebration aboard for their 1,000th day

The couple reached their 1,000th day aboard the Carnival Pride while sailing the Norwegian fjords. Robert asked the crew to surprise Nancy with a celebration.

Over the years, they have come to see the crew as family. “Now we try to figure out what team members are on a particular ship, and that’s how we pick which cruise we want to go on,” Nancy said.

“It isn’t the destinations for us anymore, it’s the journey. And the biggest part of the journey is the people,” Robert said. Asked whether they would spend another 1,000 days at sea, Nancy answered: “If we live long enough, we will!”