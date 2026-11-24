Storing bread in the freezer in a freezer-safe bag and adding a second layer of protection, such as heavy-duty aluminum foil, helps prevent freezer burn. This happens when food is exposed to cold air and can affect its texture, moisture and flavor.

The recommendation is part of a food storage guide from Seattle Public Utilities, the city of Seattle’s public utility agency, which explains how to freeze bread without ruining it before you eat it.

Why do experts recommend storing bread in a bag and wrapped in foil?

The key is to minimize the bread’s contact with air. If it isn’t properly protected in the freezer, it can lose moisture and develop dry spots, changes in texture and a different taste.

The Freezer Storage Guide from Seattle Public Utilities recommends wrapping bread in freezer wrap or placing it directly in a special freezer bag. To store it longer, it advises adding a second layer of protection.

The document says: “Double-wrap for longer storage, using a freezer bag, freezer-safe container, or heavy-duty aluminum foil” (use a double wrap for longer-term storage, with a freezer bag, freezer-safe container or heavy-duty aluminum foil).

The key is to seal the package tightly and keep as much air out as possible.

What problem does aluminum foil prevent when bread is frozen?

The problem is known as freezer burn. It happens when air reaches the surface of the food and causes it to dry out. In bread, that can mean harder, drier slices with an unpleasant texture.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says this is not a health risk, but a quality issue. “Freezer burn is a food-quality issue, not a food safety issue”, it says.

How should bread be stored properly in the freezer?

The Seattle Public Utilities guide recommends these steps:

Slice the bread before freezing it so you can take out only what you need. Place it in a bag made specifically for the freezer. Remove as much air as possible before sealing it. Add a second layer of protection with heavy-duty aluminum foil if it will be stored longer. Write the freezing date on the package.

The agency also recommends using frozen bread within three months to best preserve its quality. To thaw it, you can leave it wrapped at room temperature.