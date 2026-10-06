A Japanese organization developed a specific program to travel around the entire planet without paying the travel costs. The project already has more than 100 voyages around the world and remains active. That said, it is not a raffle or a pleasure trip without conditions: you have to work on board and meet certain requirements.

Who organizes the trip

The organization is Peace Boat, a Japanese NGO founded in 1983 that organizes world cruises with a focus on peace, human rights, and cultural exchange. Each voyage visits numerous ports on different continents and generally lasts about three months.

The way to travel for free is its educational program GET (Global English/Spanish Training), which recruits volunteer English and Spanish teachers to give classes to passengers during the voyage.

The Japanese NGO: how long it lasts and where it goes

The organization’s next major cruise is the 125th Global Voyage, a trip around the world that also reaches Antarctica. These are its main details:

Duration: around 106 days (about three and a half months)

Departure: December 15, 2026 from Yokohama (Japan)

Return: March 30, 2027 , back to Japan

Stops: around 20 ports on different continents

Ship: the Pacific World, described as the largest ship in Peace Boat’s history

What expenses does the Japanese NGO cover?

In exchange for teaching on board, GET volunteers receive:

Full passage on the trip

Cabin (accommodation)

All meals

Visa costs and pre-boarding orientation

The only costs borne by the traveler are the flights to the embarkation port and back from the disembarkation port, travel insurance (mandatory), and vaccinations.

What requirements must meet the interested parties

To apply for the program, it is generally required:

At least 18 months of full-time teaching experience teaching English and/or Spanish

Being a very advanced speaker of the language (being a “native” speaker is not mandatory)

A teaching certification (TEFL, CELTA, teaching degree, etc.) is valued, although not always mandatory

Ability to design classes, work in a team, and handle several weeks of life on board

In addition, the selection is competitive: it includes several stages of evaluation and interviews.