People applying for a B1/B2 visitor visa to travel to the United States must present a series of specific documents that they will need during the consular interview, as part of the application process established by the Department of State.

Among the main requirements are a valid passport, the DS-160 confirmation page, and, when applicable, proof of payment of the application fee. These documents allow the application to be identified and verify that the basic steps of the process have been completed.

However, presenting this documentation does not guarantee visa approval since the consular officer may request additional information or documents to determine the purpose of the trip, the applicant’s intention to return to their country, and their ability to cover expenses during their stay in the United States.

What are the 3 documents you need to bring for the B1/B2 visa interview?

The United States Department of State sets out the 3 basic documents that applicants for a B-1/B-2 visa, intended for temporary business travel or tourism, must present:

Valid passport : it must be valid for travel to the United States and, in general, have at least six months’ validity beyond the intended period of stay in the country, unless there is a specific exception for citizens of certain countries.

DS-160 confirmation page: After completing the nonimmigrant visa application form, the applicant must print and bring the confirmation page. The Department of State warns that the information on the DS-160 is used during the processing of the application and that it is necessary to have the confirmation page for the interview.

Proof of payment of the application fee: it must be presented when payment of the corresponding fee must be made before the interview. Payment instructions may vary depending on the country where the visa is processed, so applicants must follow the instructions of the corresponding United States Embassy or Consulate.

These are the basic documents indicated by the Department of State for the interview, but the consular authorities may request additional documentation depending on the circumstances of each applicant.

What other documents may be requested during the interview?

In addition to the basic documentation, the consular officer may request items that help demonstrate the reason for the trip, the intention to leave the United States after the visit, and the financial ability to cover expenses.

The Department of State makes it clear that applicants must be able to demonstrate that they meet the requirements to obtain a visitor visa. It also notes that ties to the country of residence may be relevant to demonstrating the intention to return after the trip.

For this reason, although the passport, the DS-160, and the proof of payment constitute the basic documentation for the process, the applicant must be prepared to present additional information if the consular officer considers it necessary.

Do you need to bring a photo for the interview?

Not all applicants need to bring an additional printed photograph. The photograph is included in the DS-160 form during the application process and must meet the requirements established by the Department of State.

If uploading the photograph in the DS-160 form does not work properly, the applicant must bring a printed photograph that meets the official specifications. Therefore, the need to present a physical photo depends on how the process was completed.

In all cases, it is advisable to review the specific instructions of the United States Embassy or Consulate where the interview will take place, since there may be additional instructions related to the local procedure.