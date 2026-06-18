In the United States, travel requirements vary significantly depending on the destination and the type of flight. For domestic and national flights, any documentation that complies with Real ID from the TSA official list is usually accepted.

On the other hand, for those who want to travel to other countries, such as Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia due to the large number of people from those regions living in the United States, a valid passport must be presented without fail; that is, one that meets certain requirements.

How should I present the passport?

To allow travel abroad, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all travelers to present a valid passport with at least 6 months of validity from the date they arrive at their destination, in addition to being in good physical condition with no stains or tears and having enough blank pages for stamps.

Additionally, visa processing or vaccination certificates may be required depending on the destination and the legal status of the person traveling.

Entry to Mexico: the rules for natives and foreigners

To enter Mexico as a tourist, you will be asked for:

A valid, current passport

A return ticket to your country

That you complete the Multiple Immigration Form (FMMd)

In the case of U.S. or Mexican citizens, a visa will not be needed.

Entry to Cuba: the rules for natives and foreigners

To enter Cuba, the authorities of the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) require that travel be made under one of the 12 permitted license categories, that the mandatory visa be obtained, and that the corresponding entry forms be completed. This is because traditional tourism to this Latin American country is still prohibited by U.S. laws.

Additionally, the U.S. passport must be valid. In the case of Cubans with dual nationality, they recommend checking the entry regulations with a Cuban passport.

Entry to Colombia: the rules for natives and foreigners

To enter Colombia, you will be required to present a valid passport with at least 6 months remaining validity from the date you enter the country.

Additionally, the authorities of Migración Colombia will ask you to also submit the Check-Mig Form: this must be completed digitally between 72 hours and 1 hour before the flight. Also, they may also ask you to present the return ticket to your country of origin.

How do you renew a passport in the United States?

People whose passport was issued more than 15 years ago, who received the document before turning 16, or whose passport was lost, stolen, or damaged, must apply for a new passport instead of a renewal and complete the process in person. On the other hand, if you have already had a U.S. passport and meet the requirements, you can renew it online or by mail without needing to go to an office.

Step 1: check whether you can renew it

Renewal is available to most adults who already have a U.S. passport. In general, the document must have been issued when the person was at least 16 years old, be in good condition, and have been issued within the last 15 years.

Step 2: complete the application

Those who meet the requirements must fill out Form DS-82, which is used specifically for renewals. This form can be completed online and printed, or downloaded to be filled out manually.

Step 3: gather the documentation

The application must be accompanied by the most recent passport, a photograph that meets official standards, and, if there has been a name change, the legal documents that prove that change.

Step 4: pay the corresponding fees

The State Department charges a fee for passport renewal. The amount varies depending on whether only the passport book, the passport card, or both documents are requested. There are also additional charges for those who choose expedited services.

Step 5: submit the application

The renewal can be done by mail or, for those who meet certain requirements, through the State Department’s official online renewal system . In both cases, it is necessary to follow the official instructions and send all required documentation.

Step 6: track the status of the process

Once the application has been submitted, applicants can check the progress of the process through the State Department’s tracking tools. There they are informed when the documentation was received, when it is being processed, and when the new passport is sent.