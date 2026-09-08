Hersheypark said goodbye to one of its busiest attractions. Tidal Force operated for the last time on Monday, September 7, 2026, at the end of the summer season, after 32 consecutive years of operation at the historic park located in Pennsylvania.

This farewell coincides, at the same time, with a special year for the park, since in 2026 it celebrated 120 years since its opening.

What happened to the Tidal Force attraction and why is it saying goodbye?

Tidal Force closed permanently after 32 successful seasons. Hersheypark had announced in June that September 7 would be its last day, coinciding with the end of the summer season of The Boardwalk, the park’s water area.

The attraction opened in 1994 and, at that time, was promoted as the world’s highest splashdown attraction. Its ride took passengers up an uphill path of about 100 feet before sending them into the water at speeds above 50 mph, generating a huge wave that also reached those watching from outside.

What attraction will replace Tidal Force at Hersheypark?

For the moment, Hersheypark has not announced which attraction will specifically occupy the space of Tidal Force. When the closure was confirmed, the park said it would communicate its future plans when appropriate, but so far it has not presented a direct replacement.

There were important new developments in The Boardwalk during 2026, although they are different projects and should not be considered replacements for Tidal Force. The park opened two new water areas within Bayside Pier:

The Inlet at Bayside Pier , with dolphin and fish figures that spray water and different jet features.

The Island at Bayside Pier, with palm trees about 10 feet tall and buckets that spill water over visitors.

Between them they added 45 water features, as well as padded surfaces and shaded areas designed mainly for family play. These areas had already been announced as part of the renovation of The Boardwalk before the removal of Tidal Force.

Brings to an end a history that marked generations: the history of Hersheypark

The closure takes on special weight because of Hersheypark’s own history. The park officially opened its doors on May 30, 1906, when businessman Milton S. Hershey promoted a recreational space for the workers at his chocolate factory and the residents of the community he had built around it.

In its early years it was mainly a place for picnics, boat rides, and outdoor activities. Its first mechanical attraction, a carousel, appeared in 1908, while its first roller coaster, The Wild Cat, arrived in 1923. Starting in 1971, a major transformation began that turned the former regional Hershey Park into today’s Hersheypark, one of the country’s leading theme parks.

Tidal Force arrived much later, in 1994, but remained for more than three decades and crossed several generations of visitors. Its closure during the 120th anniversary of Hersheypark thus leaves out of service one of the most recognizable water attractions of the park’s modern era.