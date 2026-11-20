Illinois drivers could face a review of their driving privileges after a report from an immediate family member raises concerns about their ability to drive safely. The measure allows relatives to notify the Secretary of State’s office if they believe a loved one’s medical condition or driving behavior could put others at risk.

The provision took effect on July 1, 2026, as part of the Illinois Road Safety & Fairness Act. The law introduces a new way to identify potentially unsafe drivers, shifting the focus from age alone to a person’s actual ability to operate a vehicle.

Who can report a driver to the Illinois Secretary of State?

Under the new law, immediate family members can report concerns about a relative whose medical condition or declining cognitive abilities may affect their driving skills. The measure also covers vision impairments and driving behavior that could indicate the person is no longer safe behind the wheel.

Before the change, the Secretary of State’s office was authorized to investigate potential medical conditions affecting driving safety only when reports came from licensed physicians, law enforcement officers or members of the judicial system. The new provision expands the list of people who can raise concerns to include immediate relatives.

Immediate family members can report concerns about a relative whose medical condition or declining cognitive abilities may affect their driving skills. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The purpose of the process is to assess whether a person’s health or driving ability could create a road safety risk. This means that a family member’s report can trigger an official review, but it does not establish by itself that the driver is unfit to operate a vehicle.

What other changes does the Illinois Road Safety & Fairness Act introduce?

The legislation also changes the requirements for older drivers renewing their licenses. Under the new rules, drivers between the ages of 79 and 86 are no longer required to take a behind-the-wheel test solely because of their age.

Drivers aged 87 and older must still complete an annual road test when renewing their licenses. The broader reform seeks to evaluate driving ability rather than rely exclusively on age, while maintaining additional safeguards for motorists who may pose a safety risk.