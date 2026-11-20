Before traveling to the United States, it is worth checking one date in your passport: the expiration date. As a general rule, the U.S. requires foreign visitors to have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay, and those who do not meet this requirement may be unable to travel or enter the country. However, there is a long list of countries whose citizens are exempt from that requirement: the so-called “Six-Month Club”.

What the rule requires

Most foreign travelers must enter the United States with a passport valid for at least six months beyond the length of stay they plan to have.

The idea behind the rule is to prevent someone from staying in the country with a document that is about to expire. In general, the rule applies to travelers with a nonimmigrant visa and also to those in the Visa Waiver Program (ESTA), unless an exception applies.

The exception: the “Six-Month Club”

The United States has agreements with a long list of countries, informally known as the “Six-Month Club,” whose citizens are exempt from that requirement.

In those cases, the passport only needs to be valid for the planned length of stay, not six months beyond it. In other words, for citizens of those countries, it is enough that the document does not expire during the trip.

Which countries are exempt

The list of exempt countries is extensive: it includes more than 100 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. Among them are many Latin American countries, so a large share of travelers from the region may fall under the exception.

That said, one key point is worth emphasizing: the list is maintained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is updated periodically (the latest review was in December 2025), and can change.

For that reason, the safest course is not to rely on memory but to check your country’s status directly in official sources (CBP and the State Department) before traveling. That is the only way to know for sure whether a passport with less than six months left before expiration will be accepted or not.

What happens if you do not comply

The consequences of traveling with a passport that does not meet the requirements can range from delays at check-in or inspection to, outright, the airline not allowing you to board or being denied entry into the country. In any case, it is a problem that can ruin a trip, and that can be avoided with a simple advance check.