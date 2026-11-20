The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced last month the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) percentage that beneficiaries who receive agency benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see as an increase in 2027.

Along with that announcement, the earnings amount needed next year to earn a Social Security credit was also updated.

COLA | SSA confirms how much you will need to earn in 2027 to receive a Social Security credit

Social Security credits are added to each worker’s record and are later used to determine that person’s eligibility for benefits.

“We use your earnings and work history to determine your eligibility for retirement or disability benefits or your family’s eligibility for survivors benefits. We cannot pay you benefits if you do not have enough credits,” the agency says.

In that context, in 2026 workers must earn 1,890 to add a Social Security credit to their work record, and, according to what the agency said about next year’s adjustment, the earnings required to earn one credit will be $1,970 in 2027.

It is important to note that SSA can award a maximum of 4 credits per year regardless of how much each worker earns, so a minimum of 10 years of work is needed to receive retirement benefits, since SSA requires at least 40 credits to file an application.

How much the 2027 COLA will be for Social Security beneficiaries

The federal agency says next year’s increase will be 3.6% for Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients.

“The increase in payments for nearly 7.3 million SSI recipients will begin on Dec. 31, 2026,” the official statement says.