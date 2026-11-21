The publication of the new Regulations of the Federal Firearms and Explosives Law introduces rules for the registration, possession, control, and carrying of weapons in Mexico. Among the changes are the documents owners must submit, deadlines for reporting changes of address, and the conditions for keeping firearms at a home.

The decree was issued by President Claudia Sheinbaum and published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. Article 1 states that its provisions are “public order, of social interest and of general observance throughout the national territory,” so it applies nationwide.

With the new regulations taking effect, the use and carrying of firearms and explosives changed after being governed by regulations more than 50 years old: “The regulations will take effect on Nov. 21, 2026 and will replace the version published in 1972. They also include compliance deadlines for certain police forces and permits still being processed,” Revista Legislatura said.

The new rules also make clear that owning a registered firearm does not mean a person is authorized to carry it. Article 26 states in so many words that the Declaration Form “does not constitute recognition of ownership, nor does it authorize the carrying of the weapons or items listed in that Form.” That last activity must comply with the relevant licenses.

Rules for address changes and for theft or burglary involving firearms and explosives

The regulations set out new details on the obligations of people who own firearms, as well as the documents and procedures they must complete before the Defense Ministry (Defensa).

Among the provisions are:

Mandatory registration : Individuals and legal entities must report any firearm acquired to the Federal Registry within 30 days of purchase.

Change of address : owners will have 30 calendar days, starting the day after the move, to notify the ministry.

Documentation : For the initial declaration, applicants must provide official ID, CURP, proof of address, an employment letter, a clean criminal record, and medical, psychological, and toxicology certificates.

Theft or loss : The ministry must be notified within 10 days of the incident, and the corresponding police report must be filed.

More than two firearms: Those who declare more than two firearms for home security and self-defense at the same address must justify the need.

What restrictions does it set for carrying firearms?

The regulations also set limits on the transport and use of firearms. Article 8 says “The carrying of firearms and related weapons shall be strictly subject to the terms of the respective licenses.” For that reason, having a registered firearm for home protection does not mean its owner can carry it outside the home.

For ejido members, communal landholders and farm laborers, Article 14 allows them to carry weapons to protect their plots, but only on the route between their home and the land where the property is located. In addition, the declared address must be in the same municipality as the plot or ejido .

The new Regulations of the Federal Firearms and Explosives Law also include stricter oversight of shooting and hunting clubs, which must send authorities an updated monthly list of their members and registered weapons. It also says the facilities may be inspected by accredited military personnel to verify safety, surveillance and firearm storage measures.