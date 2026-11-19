Florence Pugh responded on Instagram to comments about her appearance and said she has never used Ozempic and has never had facial surgery. The British actress, who turned 30 in January, attributed changes in her body to new habits and a workout routine focused on building strength.

The controversy began after the Governors Awards on Nov. 15. Photos of Pugh were compared on social media with earlier images, fueling rumors of surgery and weight-loss drugs. She first responded to a magazine video that questioned her physical changes: “I turned 30. I’m a woman. [Bodies] and faces change. It’s not that deep,” she wrote.

What Florence Pugh denied

In a longer post published Nov. 18, the actress said she has never used Ozempic and has never undergone facial surgery. She said she had read rumors about eyelid surgery, fillers, facial liposuction, buccal fat removal and chin and nose surgery.

About her nose, she shared a childhood photo to show it has always looked that way.

Just two pounds down and stronger

Pugh said that when she turned 30, she set out to drink less alcohol and be able to do a pull-up. Her goal, she said, was to build muscle and strength, not lose weight: She said she has lost only about two pounds, roughly 900 grams. She can now do six pull-ups and lift 110 kilos.

She also questioned why people were using photos from a time when she was emotionally unwell to compare her.

Criticism, AI images and a final message

The actress said she has received hurtful comments about her body since the start of her career, including advice to use Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug that became popular for its weight-loss effects. In Spain, this is its reimbursement status.

Pugh added that earlier this year she filed suit against several publications over AI-generated images that showed her promoting cosmetic injections.

Her final message was a plea for kindness when commenting on other people’s appearance.