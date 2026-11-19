Her love for Mickey Mouse led Andrea Schmidt Timmons to win a Guinness World Record in October for having the most tattoos of the same cartoon character on her body in the world.

“My love for Mickey Mouse grew as I became more comfortable watching his cartoons and seeing how carefree he was and how happy he always was,” the Guinness World Records (GWR) winner said. “I felt like I could relate to Mickey Mouse because he brought out the best in my emotions.”

Love for Mickey Mouse: More Than 80 Tattoos and a Guinness World Record

Andrea Schmidt Timmons was born in Germany but moved to the United States when she was six. According to what she told GWR, that was when she started watching Mickey Mouse on TV.

Her collection of items featuring the famous Disney icon began when she was a child, with a room that now includes plush toys, figurines, posters, bags, and all kinds of items related to the character.

As for her tattoos, she now has a total of 83, spread across her lower back, arms, and even her face.

A ‘Classic’ Mickey Mouse Started It All, and She’s Still Going

The first was, in her own words, a “classic Mickey” tattooed on her right forearm. The design shows his traditional upbeat pose and has him dressed in his red shorts and yellow shoes.

She has an extended sleeve on her left arm that varies in style and depiction, while her back is dominated by uncolored outlines of this famous mouse’s head, interwoven with one another. On her face, she has a much smaller Mickey on the right temple.

Looking ahead, Timmons says her collection of Mickey tattoos and memorabilia will continue, with more elements and drawings of the beloved character.