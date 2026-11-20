The white marks on shower enclosures, bathtubs and faucets are usually limescale buildup: water leaves behind its minerals when it evaporates on the surface. To remove them, first get rid of soap residue, then tackle the limescale with an acidic or descaling product. To prevent them, dry the glass after every shower.

Why the White Marks Appear

When water drops evaporate, the minerals in the water stick to the glass and build up with each shower. According to MAPFRE, limescale is “the great enemy of shower enclosures,” and in areas with hard water the stains appear sooner and are harder to remove.

It is not always just limescale. According to a chemical engineer cited by Infobae, there are two types of residue: inorganic limescale, a hard white crust, and organic residue from soap, shampoo and body oils, which forms a greasy film. Conventional cleaners usually remove the organic residue well, but not the mineral buildup.

How to Remove Them Completely

That is why it is best to clean in two steps:

1. Remove the soap residue. Use a spray bottle with a teaspoon of liquid soap in 500 ml of hot water, and a sponge, until no grease remains.

2. Dissolve the limescale. Use a descaling product or cleaning vinegar (MAPFRE recommends diluting vinegar in water), and let it sit for a few minutes. Then rinse and dry with a microfiber cloth.

MAPFRE warns that glass can be scratched with the wrong tools, so avoid abrasive scouring pads. Another option is cleaning with lemon, as long as the manufacturer does not advise against acids.

How to Keep White Marks from Coming Back on the Bathtub or Shower Enclosure

The ideal approach, according to MAPFRE, is to wipe down the shower with a clean, dry cloth after every shower and ventilate the bathroom so moisture does not linger on the glass. A squeegee also helps: it removes the water before it can evaporate and leave minerals behind.

This routine does not eliminate hard water, but it reduces the drops left on the shower enclosure and, with them, the minerals that settle there.