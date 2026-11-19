Waterproofing is the process of applying a protective product to slabs, roofs and rooftops to shield them from any leaks or moisture seepage.

In that context, Mexico’s Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) laid out the step-by-step process for carrying out this at-home task in the November edition of Revista del Consumidor.

How to Protect Slabs, Roofs and Rooftops to Prevent Dampness and Leaks

The product to use is known as waterproofing sealant. It is a liquid material applied to slabs, roofs and rooftops to create a strong, flexible layer that prevents water leaks and helps protect materials from weather changes.

As explained, it is sold in a thicker consistency than vinyl paint and is formulated from elastomeric resins, macromolecular materials with the ability to return to their original state after deformation.

How to Apply the Product Step by Step, According to Profeco

The official advice is to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, but if they are not easy to find, the following steps are recommended:

Clean the surface thoroughly: make sure it is free of any substance that could affect the product’s adhesion

Mix the waterproofing sealant with a wooden stick

Apply the sealer (which in many cases - check the packaging - may be the same waterproofing sealant diluted in water)

Apply a first coat evenly and undiluted

Place a reinforcing mesh in the most critical areas

Wait for the first coat to dry

Apply the second coat crosswise, which will help seal pores and correct imperfections

Close the container with the remaining product and store it

What to Keep in Mind for Better Results

Profeco recommends carrying out this process when the temperature is between 18 C and 22 C. That is because cold and rain can make drying difficult, while extreme heat can cause the product to boil and create air bubbles.