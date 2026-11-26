Shower mold, which appears in grout and on tiles because of built-up moisture, can be treated with a mixture of 3% hydrogen peroxide, liquid detergent and baking soda.

For small amounts of mold, the California Department of Public Health recommends mixing liquid soap, baking soda and two capfuls of 3% hydrogen peroxide, according to its home cleaning guide.

How to prepare and apply the mixture

Prepare only a small amount and use it on hard surfaces such as tile and grout.

First, it is a good idea to wipe away surface dirt with a damp cloth. Then mix the detergent, baking soda and the two capfuls of hydrogen peroxide, and apply it to the moldy areas with a sponge or a soft-bristle brush.

Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes, according to the San Mateo County guide, then wash it off with soapy water and dry the area thoroughly. Before using it across the whole surface, it is a good idea to test it on a less visible spot.

What precautions to take

The mixture should not be mixed with bleach or other cleaning products, because the combination can produce toxic gases. Keep the bathroom ventilated while cleaning and wear gloves.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends cleaning mold from hard surfaces with soap and water, and drying them completely.

How to keep mold from coming back

Mold comes back when surfaces stay damp. After showering, it is a good idea to ventilate the bathroom and wipe water off surfaces.

If there is a leak, it needs to be fixed. The San Mateo guide sums it up this way: if it does not dry properly, the mold returns.