The United States held a training exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where explosives experts tested new technologies to detect threats and assess security tools. Among the equipment used was a drone equipped with X-ray technology, an innovation that allows objects to be inspected remotely.

The event, called Operation Full Shield, lasted three days and was organized by the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA). The gathering brought together military personnel, hazardous materials specialists, and civilian technicians to test devices and gather useful information to improve how they work.

What bomb-detection technologies were tested at Fort Knox?

During the training, participants worked with different tools for detection, inspection, and response to hazardous situations. One piece of equipment that stood out was a drone with an X-ray system, which allowed remote inspections of cargo.

USBTA commercial director Eric Gahagan said the exercise aims to bring the people who use the equipment closer to the people who develop it, so new technologies better meet real-world needs.

“The main goal of what we’re trying to do is get feedback for industry developers”, Gahagan said.

Which countries took part in the explosives training?

In addition to American specialists, the exercise included representatives from Israel, Slovakia, and Hungary. The international cooperation made it possible to incorporate experience from other countries and raise training scenarios involving threats that local technicians may not have faced before.

According to Gahagan, the foreign participants shared information about situations they had encountered in their own workplaces, which helped enrich the tests.

“Thanks to this, our American bomb disposal technicians were able to test and evaluate emerging technologies against a foreign threat they may not have encountered yet”, he said.

What is Operation Full Shield for?

The program was divided into five training modules focused on innovation, response to multiple hazards, international cooperation, operational technology, and detection.

The goal was to assess how the equipment performed, identify limitations, and collect observations that could help guide future improvements. The results of the exercise will be shared with public safety agencies, military forces, and manufacturers.