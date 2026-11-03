OXXO, one of Mexico’s best-known retail chains, is weighing the addition of robots in its stores to improve operating efficiency and reduce the time employees spend on certain tasks.

The possibility was raised by Martín Arias, CFO of FEMSA, during the company’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call. Although the company did not confirm an implementation plan, the executive said it is studying technologies capable of tracking inventory and performing simpler tasks, such as cleaning .

What did FEMSA say about robots in OXXO stores?

During the third-quarter 2026 results call, Martín Arias, FEMSA’s chief financial officer, said the company constantly reviews its operating model and the possibilities for adding technology in its stores.

The executive said he had recently sent photos to Carlos Arroyo, CEO of OXXO Mexico, of a robot capable of counting inventory on the shelves.

“Just the other day, I was sending Carlos Arroyo some photos that had been sent to me of a robot that counts inventory on the shelves,” Arias said during the call.

The comment came after a Goldman Sachs analyst asked about OXXO’s operating expenses and the cost pressures it could face in 2027.

What tasks could OXXO’s robots do?

The CFO’s remarks point to two possible uses for the robotics technology in the convenience stores.

Inventory control : a robot could move through the shelves to measure how many products are available, “which will give you quick data,” Arias said of stock levels.

Store cleaning: small robots could spend “an hour or two” taking over part of the cleaning tasks during certain times of day.

He said that it would take over simple tasks from human employees, while people would handle the more difficult work. However, he said he still does not know when the technology would be viable in Mexico: “When will it be economically and technologically viable in Mexico? I really can’t tell you.”

Why is FEMSA considering adding robots in Mexico?

The review of these technologies comes amid greater pressure on labor costs.

During the call, Martín mentioned the minimum wage increase announced for 2027 and the shorter workweek as factors that will affect OXXO’s operations.

The executive said labor costs as a percentage of revenue could keep rising and explained that the company is constantly reviewing how to use technology to improve productivity.

“We are constantly reviewing the operating model and how we can apply technology in the store to make our colleagues more efficient,” he said.