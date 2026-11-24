Keeping floors clean and free of dark streaks can be challenging, especially in areas with frequent foot traffic. Marks left by shoes, furniture and everyday household activities can make surfaces look dirty even after regular cleaning.

However, removing these imperfections does not always require specialized products. A simple tennis ball can become an unexpected cleaning tool, particularly when dealing with superficial scuff marks on vinyl flooring.

Why rubbing a tennis ball on the floor is recommended

A clean, dry tennis ball can help remove superficial scuff marks from vinyl floors through gentle friction. When rubbed against the affected area, its surface creates enough contact to help lift marks left by shoes or other objects.

These streaks are different from deep scratches or permanent stains. They are generally superficial traces that remain on the floor’s surface, which is why gentle rubbing can sometimes remove them without additional cleaning products.

A simple household object can help remove stubborn marks from certain types of flooring without requiring expensive cleaning products. Freepik

The recommendation comes from Pamela Turner, a specialist with the University of Georgia Extension. In the June 2020 edition of its Healthy Indoor Environments newsletter, she specifically listed rubbing scuff marks with a clean, dry tennis ball as a useful household trick.

The method is particularly useful for localized marks that do not necessarily require cleaning the entire floor.

How to use a tennis ball to remove floor marks

Applying this technique is straightforward and requires no special equipment. The key is to work directly on the affected area without applying excessive pressure.

Follow these steps:

Choose a clean tennis ball: Make sure it is completely dry and free of dirt or debris that could leave additional marks. Locate the scuff mark: Identify the dark streak or superficial mark on the vinyl flooring. Rub the affected area: Gently move the tennis ball back and forth over the mark using short movements. Check the surface: Stop once the mark disappears. Avoid rubbing harder if the stain does not respond. Test before continuing: If you have never tried this method, start in a small, inconspicuous area to make sure it does not affect the floor’s finish.

There is no need to apply additional cleaning solutions or mix household ingredients with the tennis ball.

Which floors can be cleaned with a tennis ball?

One important detail is that the University of Georgia Extension specifically recommends this technique for vinyl flooring .

It should not automatically be considered suitable for every surface. Hardwood, natural stone, ceramic tile and other flooring materials may have different finishes and cleaning requirements.

It is also important to distinguish between superficial scuff marks and actual damage. A tennis ball may help remove surface streaks, but it will not repair scratches, worn protective coatings or permanent stains.

If gentle rubbing does not remove the mark, applying more pressure is not necessarily the solution. In those cases, following the flooring manufacturer’s cleaning and maintenance instructions is the safer option.