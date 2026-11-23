Milk is one of the most common items on the shopping list, but not all varieties provide the same nutrients or have the same properties. At supermarkets in the United States, consumers can find whole milk, skim milk, and high-protein versions that promise more of this nutrient per serving.

Although all three options provide protein, there are differences in their fat content, calories, and other components.

That’s why, before choosing which product to buy at the supermarket, it helps to know what each variety offers and what experts recommend. The American Heart Association (AHA) also offers guidance on identifying which type of milk may be most suitable depending on each consumer’s nutritional needs.

What’s the difference between whole, skim, and high-protein milk, according to the USDA

The USDA includes nutrition data in its database that makes it possible to compare different types of milk. One cup of whole milk provides 149 calories, nearly 8 grams of protein, and about 8 grams of total fat. Skim milk, by contrast, has about 83 calories, nearly 8 grams of protein, and virtually no fat.

The difference is greater when compared with the high-protein versions sold in U.S. supermarkets. For example, Fairlife ultra-filtered milk contains 13 grams of protein per cup, compared with 8 grams in conventional milk. According to the nutrition information published by the company, it also has 6 grams of sugar, while traditional milk has about 12 grams.

Which milk is the best buy, according to the American Heart Association

The answer depends on what you’re looking for when you buy it. For those who want to cut back on saturated fat and calories, skim milk or low-fat milk is an option recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA). The group advises adults and children older than 2 to choose these varieties over whole milk.

Meanwhile, those looking to increase their protein intake may consider a high-protein milk, such as Fairlife ultra-filtered milk, which offers 13 grams per serving. However, there’s no need to buy a special version to get protein: whole milk and skim milk also provide this nutrient. The FDA recommends checking nutrition labels and paying attention to protein, calcium, vitamin D and saturated fat before choosing.