Limescale that builds up under the toilet rim is one of the hardest areas to clean, since it is often out of reach of the brush. To remove it without scrubbing for hours, there is a homemade trick that uses paper towels and concentrated cleaning vinegar.

The method involves letting the product sit overnight so the grime loosens on its own. A Spain-based content creator, @marianordichouse, shared the trick on her Instagram account. She said she used to rely on pumice stone to scrape off the limescale, but this method made cleaning much easier.

The explanation lies in the acidity of vinegar, which helps dissolve mineral calcium deposits. Concentrated cleaning vinegar has a higher acid content than cooking vinegar, so it can be more effective for this kind of buildup.

How to use concentrated cleaning vinegar to remove limescale from the toilet rim, step by step

The trick takes just a few steps:

Line the toilet rim, underneath the seat, with paper towels. Soak the paper well with concentrated cleaning vinegar. Let it sit overnight. Remove the paper in the morning and check the area.

For the bottom of the bowl, the content creator suggests another mix: vinegar and baking soda. This combination creates a fizzing reaction and helps loosen dirt. After that, all that is needed is a quick scrub with the toilet brush.

Why concentrated cleaning vinegar works

The reason this trick works is the composition of concentrated cleaning vinegar. According to Powervin, a company that makes this type of product, it is formulated with a higher percentage of acetic acid than food-grade vinegar. One with 8% contains about 60% more acetic acid per liter than table vinegar at 5%.

It also contains no added sugars, colorings or fragrances, so it does not stain or leave a film on surfaces. That higher concentration also makes it possible to dilute it depending on the task.

Three other uses for cleaning vinegar at home

The same trick can be used in other areas of the home, such as:

Windows and shower screens : Spray vinegar mixed in equal parts with hot water and dry with paper towels, which leave no streaks or lint.

Washing machine : Add one cup of vinegar and one cup of baking soda and run a short cycle with hot water. Repeat every one or two months to prevent brown stains on clothes.

Dishwasher: Clean the door and corners with active oxygen, where the most grease builds up, then place a glass of vinegar on the top rack and run a short cycle.

Precautions when cleaning with concentrated vinegar

The same acidity that dissolves limescale also attacks some materials. Powervin warns that marble, granite, terrazzo and any natural stone will be irreversibly dulled, and that it also should not be used on unfinished wood. And it should never be mixed with bleach or ammonia.

Another important point is that vinegar cleans, but it does not disinfect. Disinfection is done with approved products such as biocides, so if a surface requires it, that step should be done afterward and separately.

Mercadona sells concentrated cleaning vinegar for 0.90 euros a liter

For those who want to try the trick, Mercadona offers the concentrated Bosque Verde Cleaning Vinegar on its website, in a 1-liter bottle. Its price is 0.90 euros per unit.