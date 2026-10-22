Don’t throw away your orange peels: how the old trick of boiling them with cinnamon works.

In fall, when the orange season starts, a simple homemade trick can shine. Instead of throwing away orange peels, you can simmer them in a pot of water with cinnamon sticks.

The result is a sweet, warm scent that can fill the house for hours. Some call it “simmer pot” or stovetop potpourri.

Why does the combination of orange peels and cinnamon rolls work so good?

The secret is in the peel, not the juice. The skin of an orange is full of aromatic oils, and heat releases them into the air along with the steam. A study published in the FAO’s AGRIS database found that more than 90% of orange peel oil is limonene, the compound behind the citrus smell.

Cinnamon adds a warmer, spicier note. According to research from the University of Valencia, cinnamaldehyde, which gives cinnamon its characteristic aroma, makes up about 68% of the oil in cinnamon bark.

How to do the orange peel with cinnamon trick. Fuente: Shutterstock New Africa

How to do the orange peel with cinnamon trick

Put the peels of one or two oranges in a saucepan with 2 or 3 cinnamon sticks .

Cover with 3 to 4 cups of water.

Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a gentle simmer, uncovered.

Add water about every 30 minutes, so the pot never runs dry.

You can also add cloves, star anise, apple peels, fresh ginger, or rosemary. The mix can be kept in the fridge and reused the next day.

What it’s useful for

Making the house smell good without candles or aerosol sprays.

Covering cooking smells, like fish, fried food or onions.

Welcoming guests before a fall dinner or Thanksgiving.

Giving a second use to peels that would end up in the trash.