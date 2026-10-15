The strong smells in the house that linger after cooking fish or fried foods, or when there is dampness or a long time spent indoors, are hard to get rid of, and in many cases aerosols only cover them up with a short-lived artificial perfume.

That is why a homemade, natural, and very economical trick became popular: boiling together a few basil leaves, a few sprigs of rosemary, and lemon peels.

What boiling basil, rosemary, and lemon peel is for

The main goal is to neutralize strong odors and naturally scent the room. By boiling these ingredients, the steam fills the air with fresh, citrus aromas that help mask and displace unpleasant smells, leaving a feeling of cleanliness throughout the house. It is especially useful in the kitchen after preparing strongly scented meals, but it also serves to freshen enclosed spaces or places with a damp smell.

Why it is recommended

Beyond the result, the appeal of the trick is that it is a natural, inexpensive, and convenient alternative to commercial air fresheners. It uses ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen, does not leave the air loaded with aerosol chemicals, and allows the house to be scented as desired by combining aromas. It also makes use of leftovers that are normally thrown away, such as lemon peels.

Step by step: how to make the mixture

The preparation is very simple: