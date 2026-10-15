A University of Georgia publication recommends reducing the use of certain household chemicals and considering alternatives to naturally scent indoor spaces.

In this context, spices can become a simple option for scenting the home without relying exclusively on commercial air fresheners.

In its guide Cleaning Healthy. Cleaning Green, the institution explains how to simplify cleaning tasks and reduce exposure to certain compounds present in everyday products.

Another UGA Extension publication mentions the use of spices simmered on low heat, such as cinnamon and cloves, to scent indoor spaces without necessarily resorting to commercial fragrances.

What boiling bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon at home is for

According to the institution, spices are used to naturally scent indoor spaces as an alternative to commercial room fragrances. The UGA guide also includes cinnamon sticks among the options for giving the home a pleasant aroma, along with ventilation.

The three ingredients appear among the options proposed by UGA Extension in its newsletter, where it suggests combining fruits and spices, and letting them simmer in a slow cooker or on the stove .

Among the ingredients it lists are cinnamon sticks, cloves, and bay leaves, as well as citrus slices or pine branches.

Why they recommend reducing the use of artificial air fresheners

In its publication Cleaning Healthy. Cleaning Green, the University of Georgia warns that EPA studies show levels of several common organic pollutants that are 2 to 5 times higher inside homes than outside.

Many of them come from the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released by household cleaning products.

The guide also states that keeping the house clean avoids the need for artificial air fresheners, and notes that some commercial preparations may contain benzene and formaldehyde, substances that can cause irritation in some people.

For this reason, it proposes simplifying the products used at home and turning to alternatives such as white vinegar, cinnamon sticks, and ventilating rooms.

How to prepare the bay leaf, clove, and cinnamon mixture

As a general reference, to try this alternative you need only a few ingredients:

Place water in a pot and add a cinnamon stick, a few bay leaves, and several cloves. Heat and keep it at a simmer so that the spices release their aroma for a few minutes. Make sure the pot retains enough water and turn off the stove when you are done using it. Keep the room ventilated.

It is essential not to leave the pot unattended while it is on the heat, and to prevent children or pets from getting close to the hot container.