Over time, mineral deposits from tap water can build up inside a showerhead, clog its small openings and affect how evenly water flows. Soaking the showerhead in citric acid is one method that can help loosen stubborn limescale and make it easier to remove during cleaning.

The process is relatively simple, but the solution’s concentration, soaking time and compatibility with the showerhead’s materials are important factors to consider before trying it.

Why soak a showerhead in citric acid?

Minerals in tap water can accumulate around the small openings of a showerhead, leaving a whitish residue known as limescale. This buildup is especially common in areas with hard water and can interfere with the way water comes out of the nozzles.

Citric acid can help loosen these deposits because it reacts with mineral buildup, which is largely made up of calcium carbonate. The reaction helps break down the residue so it can be rinsed away more easily.

Soaking the showerhead in citric acid is one method that can help loosen stubborn limescale and make it easier to remove during cleaning. Gemini.

Unlike products designed mainly to remove grease, acidic cleaners are suited to tackling mineral deposits. Citric acid is also available as a powder or crystals that can be dissolved in water, making it possible to prepare a solution for cleaning compatible showerheads.

Removing limescale may help restore a more even spray when the buildup is responsible for blocked openings.

How to clean a showerhead with citric acid

Before starting, it is important to check the manufacturer’s care instructions . Some showerheads have chrome-plated surfaces, special finishes, rubber seals or plastic components that may be sensitive to certain cleaning products. If the manufacturer allows the use of citric acid, follow the product’s instructions.

Step-by-step guide:

Prepare the solution. Dissolve the citric acid in cold or lukewarm water. Avoid hot water and do not use a higher concentration than recommended. Remove the showerhead, if possible. Place it in a container filled with the solution. If it cannot be removed, use a method that prevents the liquid from coming into contact with surfaces that could be damaged. Limit the soaking time. Start with a soaking period of 10 to 15 minutes, but always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, which may recommend a shorter period. Do not leave the showerhead soaking overnight. Remove loosened deposits. Gently clean the openings with a soft brush or rub flexible silicone nozzles with your thumb, provided the product’s care instructions allow it. Rinse and dry. Thoroughly rinse away the solution with clean water, run the shower for a few moments and dry the exterior with a soft cloth.

What precautions should you take?

Citric acid is not suitable for every surface. Avoid using it on natural stone such as marble or limestone, which acids can etch. Be especially careful with matte, colored or specialty finishes, and use only products approved for the specific showerhead.