The bathroom, for years relegated to the functional, is beginning to transform with innovations that completely change the daily experience. In that context, smart toilets have ceased to be a rarity and are positioning themselves as one of the strongest global trends heading into 2026.

What once seemed exclusive to luxury hotels or Asian destinations is now advancing in homes around the world, driven by the search for greater comfort, hygiene, and efficiency.

How smart toilets work and why they are expanding globally

The well-known washlets were born in Japan, but their growth is already international. These are devices that combine the functions of the toilet and the bidet in a single unit, incorporating advanced technology to improve personal hygiene.

Among their main features are adjustable water cleaning systems, which allow temperature, pressure, and direction to be adjusted. Added to this are functions such as hot-air drying, heated seats, and automatic sensors that detect the user’s presence.

The advance of this technology responds to a broader trend of smart homes, where each element seeks to optimize the daily experience. Architects and designers already consider them part of the standard in modern projects.

The global trend that is gaining strength and replacing toilet paper

One of the most disruptive changes brought by smart toilets is the possible reduction —or even elimination— of toilet paper. The use of water allows for deeper cleaning compared with traditional methods.

In addition to improving hygiene, this technology reduces direct contact and is more skin-friendly. Many models also include antibacterial systems and self-cleaning programs that raise the sanitary level.

From an environmental perspective, the impact is also significant. Less paper consumption means a reduction in the demand for natural resources, which makes washlets an option aligned with sustainability trends.

Advantages, maintenance, and the future of the modern toilet

Beyond the innovative factor, smart toilets provide comfort and efficiency in daily use. The automation of functions simplifies the routine, while advanced materials help maintain the equipment’s hygiene.

However, cleaning remains essential. Even with automatic systems, it is important to maintain a disinfection routine to avoid the buildup of bacteria and odors.

The worldwide growth of washlets marks a profound change in domestic habits. The integration of technology in the bathroom not only redefines personal hygiene, but also anticipates a future where every detail of the home will be designed to offer a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable experience.