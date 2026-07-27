More and more households are adopting natural alternatives as home methods and do without chemical products.

The combination of detergent, baking soda and sugar has become the favorite of cleaning enthusiasts for its effectiveness in sanitizing and leaving surfaces spotless.

What is the use of mixing baking soda with sugar?

This compound is the ideal substitute for chemical products , a trend that more and more people are adopting to avoid using bleach in areas where food comes into contact.

Its main applications include cleaning the countertop, under the sink, pots, pans, and tiles. Additionally, its use extends to the bathroom through its sanitizing function.

Detergent has surfactants capable of breaking down grease and lifting dirt from surfaces, thus facilitating the elimination of all microorganisms through water.

In this context, baking soda acts as a powerful degreaser and odor neutralizer in the kitchen, features that make it an essential element for maintaining hygiene.

Sugar provides a slight abrasive effect, allowing you to scrape and remove dirt without damaging surfaces.

How to prepare a homemade cleaner with detergent, baking soda, and sugar

For this preparation, you will need to gather two tablespoons of liquid detergent, one of baking soda, and one of sugar. Next, follow the steps below:

Place the three ingredients in a container

Mix until you obtain a smooth paste

If the mixture is too runny, add more baking soda. If it is too thick, add a few drops of water.

Tips for applying the mixture on delicate surfaces

To use the mixture efficiently, it is essential to act with caution when applying it on delicate surfaces such as untreated wood or polished marble . It is recommended to test it first on a small section of the surface to determine its reaction.

Effective, economical, and sustainable cleaning mixtures

More and more people are choosing eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Experts suggest using essential oils to enhance the effect of the detergent and baking soda mixture.

In addition, white vinegar is added to the alternatives. Its acidity helps remove tough stains and disinfect, making it a natural ally in household chores.